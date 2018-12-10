[SBS Star] "You Were the Best!" Han Ji Min Goes to Watch Park Hyung Sik's Musical

Korean actress Han Ji Min showed her support to actor Park Hyung Sik by making her way to watch his musical 'Elisabeth'.On December 8, Han Ji Min uploaded pictures of herself taken with Park Hyung Sik, who was dressed as his character 'Death' in the musical 'Elisabeth'.In the first picture, Park Hyung Sik has his arm around Han Ji Min's shoulders, looking very friendly.The next picture is of Han Ji Min smiling and posing next to a giant poster of Park Hyung Sik in the hallway of the venue for his musical.Han Ji Min commented, "Musical 'Elisabeth'! Hyung Sik was so incredible on stage. I got to see one other charm that Hyung Sik has. You were the best!"Han Ji Min and Park Hyung Sik became close after starring in a short film 'Two Lights: Relumino' (2017), where they acted as a couple.After that, the two stars' friendship quickly grew stronger.Back in August, Park Hyung Sik sent a snack truck to the filming site of Han Ji Min's drama as well.When fans see Han Jin Min and Park Hyung Sik spending time with each other, they tend to make similar comments every time.They said, "Awww! Their friendship seems so cute that it always make me smile.", "Pretty Ji Min unnie and handsome Hyung Sik oppa are friends? Their good looks may blind me if I see them walking around together!", "I love them both so much. I never get sick of looking at pictures of these cute stars!", and so on.Meanwhile, Han Ji Min is busy shooting her new drama 'It Shines' (literal translation) with actor Nam Joo Hyuk, and Park Hyung Sik is scheduled to appear in 'Elisabeth' until February 10, 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'roma.emo' Instagram)(SBS Star)