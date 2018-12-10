[SBS Star] Lee Si-ahn Wishes SHINee MINHO a Happy Birthday in the Cutest Way Ever

Lee Si-ahn, widely known as his nickname 'Daebak', wished K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO a happy birthday.On December 9, MINHO celebrated his 27th birthday.To wish his superstar uncle MINHO a happy birthday, Lee Si-ahn's mother uploaded a video message of him singing a 'Happy Birthday' song for MINHO.In the video, Lee Si-ahn cutely sings the song with adorable clapping gestures, a heart sign, and a blow kiss.Along with the video, Lee Si-ahn's mother wrote, "To. MINHO uncle. Happy Birthday! I miss you."The youngest among Korean professional soccer player Lee Dong-gook's children, Lee Si-ahn received tremendous love from the public with his appearance at KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman'.When MINHO made his special guest appearance on the show, Lee Si-ahn and MINHO traveled to China together and showed their close friendship despite their age gap.Meanwhile, MINHO is currently busy filming his new movie 'Jangsa-ri 9.15' (working title) which is expected to premiere next year.(Credit= 'supermom_sujin' Instagram, KBS The Return of Superman, Online Community)(SBS Star)