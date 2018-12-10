SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Si-ahn Wishes SHINee MINHO a Happy Birthday in the Cutest Way Ever
작성 2018.12.10 10:59 조회수
Lee Si-ahn, widely known as his nickname 'Daebak', wished K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO a happy birthday.

On December 9, MINHO celebrated his 27th birthday.

To wish his superstar uncle MINHO a happy birthday, Lee Si-ahn's mother uploaded a video message of him singing a 'Happy Birthday' song for MINHO.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#민호삼촌에게 #생일축하합니다？？ TO #uncleminho #happybirthday？？ #보고싶어용？？

sujin♡오남매맘♡MOM'Sdiary(@supermom_sujin)님의 공유 게시물님,


In the video, Lee Si-ahn cutely sings the song with adorable clapping gestures, a heart sign, and a blow kiss.

Along with the video, Lee Si-ahn's mother wrote, "To. MINHO uncle. Happy Birthday! I miss you."
Lee Si-ahn, SHINee MINHOThe youngest among Korean professional soccer player Lee Dong-gook's children, Lee Si-ahn received tremendous love from the public with his appearance at KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman'.
Lee Si-ahn, SHINee MINHOWhen MINHO made his special guest appearance on the show, Lee Si-ahn and MINHO traveled to China together and showed their close friendship despite their age gap.
Lee Si-ahn, SHINee MINHOMeanwhile, MINHO is currently busy filming his new movie 'Jangsa-ri 9.15' (working title) which is expected to premiere next year.

(Credit= 'supermom_sujin' Instagram, KBS The Return of Superman, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
