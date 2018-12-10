SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SHINee ONEW Bids Farewell to Fans Before His Military Enlistment Today
2018.12.10
K-pop boy group SHINee's member ONEW made fans tearful with his heartfelt letter that he had written ahead of his military enlistment.

On December 10, ONEW used SHINee's official website to upload pictures of himself with a military haircut and his handwritten letter.ONEWThe letter said, "Have you all been well? I will be taking a break for a while. I will use this period to become a better version of myself for you guys. I hope you would think this short break this way."

ONEW continued, "Your health is more important than anything else. So, stay healthy and happy. I'm going to continue to sing, so please listen to me singing when you happen to think of me."

He ended the letter by saying, "I will meet you again when I get back. Thank you so much. See you!"ONEWAlong with the letter, ONEW shared pictures of him getting his hair shaved.

ONEW's smile in the picture is making fans less worried about their favorite star's upcoming military life.ONEWBack on November 9, ONEW's management agency SM Entertainment announced, "ONEW will begin his military service as an active-duty soldier on December 10."

They also said, "As ONEW wishes to enlist quietly, we will not publicize the exact time and place of his enlistment. There also won't be any official farewell event."

Meanwhile, ONEW dropped his first solo mini album 'VOICE' on December 5 as a special gift to fans before enlisting in the military.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'shinee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
