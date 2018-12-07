SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Dances in the Breeze Like the 'Wind Flower'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Dances in the Breeze Like the 'Wind Flower'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.07 18:16 수정 2018.12.07 18:18 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Dances in the Breeze Like the Wind Flower
K-pop girl group MAMAMOO proved that it really is 'mead-deud-mam-moo', which basically means "Songs by MAMAMOO are always great. They do not disappoint you, ever!"

On December 4 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', MAMAMOO's fascinating performance was seen.

MAMAMOO dropped a new album 'BLUE;S' on November 9, including the title track 'Wind flower' and five side tracks.
MAMAMOOBefore unveiling the title track, MAMAMOO performed 'No more drama'.

For about a minute after the song begins, the song goes on without much dramatic melody.

Then, it suddenly explodes with fast and energetic beats as it enters chorus.

Along with this nice transition, MAMAMOO's powerful voice delights our ears.
 

If a song can be 'stylish', then that would certainly equal 'Wind flower'.

Windflowers are a group of perennials with colorful poppy-like flowers that flutter in the breeze.

There are several meanings in this group of flowers, and they are 'patiently waiting for someone', 'a relationship that would never work', 'the sadness after a breakup', and more.

As if MAMAMOO members turn themselves into these sorrowful windflowers, they moved about the stage like they are fluttering in the light breeze.
 

Check out MAMAMOO's must-watch comeback stages above!

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호