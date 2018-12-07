SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Golden Child Says, "I See U!"
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Golden Child Says, "I See U!"

K-pop boy group Golden Child stole the heart of the public with the sweetest serenade of all time.

On December 4 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Golden Child demonstrated the perfect combination between cute and sexy.
Golden ChildThe track 'I See U' of its third mini album 'WISH' is a tropical house song that is just as sweet as its title track 'Genie'.
Golden ChildWhilst watching the stage of Golden Child, the listeners might understand the meaning of love at first sight since the first few seconds of its stage is already dangerously captivating.
Golden ChildThere cannot be a better tool than a blindfold which appeared at the beginning that can take its performance to the next level; since it was not only a perfect euphemism to Golden Child's situation, but also brought out the subtle sexiness in members.
Golden ChildAlso, the stage of 'I See U' might reminds the audience of some of their old memories or the first time they fell in love because it truly well described the thrill and the trembling that love accompanies.

Check out the video below and don't miss out on a chance to watch Golden Child's adorable stage!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
