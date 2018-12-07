SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yun Spotted Taking Pictures of BTOB Yook Sungjae Performing
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yun Spotted Taking Pictures of BTOB Yook Sungjae Performing

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.07 16:49 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yun Spotted Taking Pictures of BTOB Yook Sungjae Performing
It looks like Korean actor Lee Sang Yun truly adores and loves K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae.

On December 1, both Lee Sang Yun and BTOB were invited to an annual awards ceremony '2018 Melon Music Awards'.

Many K-pop artists performed their popular tracks at the ceremony, and Lee Sang Yun was watching them on television in his waiting room.

Although Lee Sang Yun enjoyed watching their performance, it seemed like he was anticipating BTOB the most.

While others were performing, Lee Sang Yun kept getting up to check when BTOB was performing.Lee Sang YunAfter some time, BTOB came up on stage and performed two of the group's popular tracks 'Missing You' and 'Beautiful Pain'. 

Lee Sang Yun could not hide his excitement upon seeing his brother-like 'Master in the House' cast member Yook Sungjae performing that he even started taking pictures of his television screen.Lee Sang Yun'Master in the House' is a television show by SBS that began broadcasting in last December and the cast includes Lee Sang Yun, Yook Sungjae, singer Lee Seung Gi, and comedian Yang Se-hyung.

Lee Sang Yun and Yook Sungjae did not know each other before filming 'Master in the House', but they have become so close that Yook Sungjae even refers to him as his brother now.Master in the HouseIn the recent video released in celebration of the show's first anniversary, each cast member shared how they felt about participating in the show for the last year.

At that time, Yook Sungjae said, "I feel great coming to film 'Master in the House' these days. It almost feels like I'm on my way to meet my brothers who I only get to see on weekends."

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Master in the House' Welcomes the Show's 1st Anniversary

'Master in the House' airs every Sunday at 6:25PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, SBS Master in the House) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호