[SBS Star] TWICE DAHYUN's Fan Club Moves the Public with a Much-Needed Donation

K-pop girl group TWICE's member DAHYUN's fans helped out the less fortunate with a generous donation.On December 7, a non-governmental organization GFoundation revealed that DAHYUN's fans donated 1,528 coal briquettes and 400 liters of kerosene for heaters to the organization to celebrate a special occasion.It turns out that as of December 8, it has been 7,500 days since DAHYUN was born and her fans wanted to mark that important moment with a meaningful donation.According to GFoundation, the 1,528 coal briquettes and 400 liters of kerosene which represents DAHYUN's birthday (May 28) was delivered to six elderly/disabled households.Hong Sung-jin, a social worker from Hope Care Center said, "Recently, we were low on coal briquettes because there hasn't been much of a donation. Compared to the amount of usage, we were pretty short on kerosene as well."He added, "With winter coming, We had a lot of concerns about the senior citizens and the vulnerable but this donation will warm up their frozen hearts."This is not the first time that DAHYUN's fan club 'DAHYUN Gallery' helped out the people in need.Last winter, 'DAHYUN Gallery' also donated coal briquettes to the vulnerable families in Incheon; creating and encouraging a positive fandom culture.Meanwhile, TWICE is scheduled to release its third special album on December 12.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'DC_DAHYUN' Twitter, 'gfound' Facebook, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)