[SBS Star] MARK Tears up While Giving His Last Speech as NCT DREAM
2018.12.07
K-pop boy group NCT's member MARK shared how he feels about graduating from the group's sub-unit NCT DREAM.

On December 5, 'NCT DREAM SHOW #2' was held at SMTOWN THEATRE coexartium, Seoul.
MARKOn this day, MARK said goodbye to his fans.

It turns out that he no longer could be a part of NCT DREAM as of this stage because he turned 20 in Korean age this year.
MARKWhilst talking, MARK struggled to continue his words because tears welled up in his eyes.

Fans also burst into tears when he cried, and MARK who wanted to stay positive the whole time had no choice but to lower his head.
MARKMARK said, "I met the members of NCT DREAM when I was a trainee, and I was kind of sad when I first had to make my debut as a member of NCT."

He added, "When I once again had to make my debut as a member of NCT DREAM after RENJUN and CHENLE joined the group, I thought maybe this would work better for me."
MARKMARK continued, "I'm a bit sad but this might be for the best. Thank you for sending so much love to NCT DREAM. With that in mind, I think I could graduate from NCT DREAM happily. That's enough for me."
MARKThe members of NCT DREAM comforted him and expressed their love for MARK who they have shared a precious memory together.

Meanwhile, NCT DREAM is scheduled to release a soundtrack of animated film 'Trolls' with YERI from K-pop girl group Red Velvet on December 13.
 
(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'NCTchuchuu' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star     
