SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 5 K-pop Idols Who Deserve a Round of Applause for Their Wise Statement
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 5 K-pop Idols Who Deserve a Round of Applause for Their Wise Statement

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.07 14:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 5 K-pop Idols Who Deserve a Round of Applause for Their Wise Statement
When you say something in your daily life, you do not always say your words to impress others.

Sometimes though, you may unexpectedly come up with statements that are wise and relatable.

These five K-pop boy group members below are the ones who cleverly came up with one of those statements each.

Their statements are so great that people continuously bring them up to comment on how smart they are.

Let's take a look at what they are below!

1. TAECYEON of 2PM

"Money doesn't necessarily bring you happiness, but it's hard to be happy without money."TAECYEONTAECYEON2. Park Hyung Sik

"It's okay for restaurants to charge their customers as much as they want, but it is not okay if the food is expensive and bad at the same time. Those restaurants deserve a punch."Park Hyung SikPark Hyung Sik3. XIUMIN of EXO

"There is no problem living this life only knowing the alphabet and simple multiplication."XIUMINXIUMIN4. Yook Sungjae of BTOB

"There will not be a single moment of you having regrets once you start fangirling."Yook SungjaeYook Sungjae5. RAVI from VIXX

"You can live longer by staying away from eating meat and food items containing wheat. In that case, however, there is no reason for you to live longer."RAVIRAVI(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'weareoneEXO' 'BTOBofficial' 'RealVIXX' Facebook, '2PM' Official Website, Esquire/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호