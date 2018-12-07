[SBS Star] 5 K-pop Idols Who Deserve a Round of Applause for Their Wise Statement

When you say something in your daily life, you do not always say your words to impress others.Sometimes though, you may unexpectedly come up with statements that are wise and relatable.These five K-pop boy group members below are the ones who cleverly came up with one of those statements each.Their statements are so great that people continuously bring them up to comment on how smart they are.Let's take a look at what they are below!"Money doesn't necessarily bring you happiness, but it's hard to be happy without money.""It's okay for restaurants to charge their customers as much as they want, but it is not okay if the food is expensive and bad at the same time. Those restaurants deserve a punch.""There is no problem living this life only knowing the alphabet and simple multiplication.""There will not be a single moment of you having regrets once you start fangirling.""You can live longer by staying away from eating meat and food items containing wheat. In that case, however, there is no reason for you to live longer."(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'weareoneEXO' 'BTOBofficial' 'RealVIXX' Facebook, '2PM' Official Website, Esquire/SBS funE)(SBS Star)