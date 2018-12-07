SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU to Show Support for DIA YEBIN After She Receives a Mean Comment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] IU to Show Support for DIA YEBIN After She Receives a Mean Comment

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.07 11:49 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU to Show Support for DIA YEBIN After She Receives a Mean Comment
K-pop singer-songwriter IU showed her support for K-pop girl group DIA's member YEBIN.

On December 3, YEBIN shared a cover of her singing to IU's 'Between the Lips' on her social media account.

Along with the video, YEBIN wrote, "IU sunbaenim's 'Between the Lips' that I finally sing it myself!"
 

While the majority of fans left supportive comments, there was one mean comment that caught the attention of many.
IU, DIA YEBINThe comment went, "Do you know the gifts that IU gave NAYEON of TWICE? Only those that are famous will receive IU's love. Not you, YEBIN. Wake up. You look pathetic."

YEBIN responded back, "It's okay because I love her."
IU, DIA YEBINMoments later, IU proved that the malicious commenter was wrong by showing her support for YEBIN with a simple but powerful comment.
IU, DIA YEBINAlthough the comment was just a thumbs up sign with a purple heart, it was more than enough to show how much IU appreciates YEBIN's cover of her song.

Meanwhile, YEBIN recently wrapped up her project group UNI.T promotions and came back to DIA. 

(Credit= 'yebin_o3o' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호