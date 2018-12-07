[SBS Star] This Is How BTS JIN Reacts When He Hears You Say, "You Are So Handsome!"

The reaction of K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN when fans tell him how handsome he looks is priceless.Recently, BTS held a fan signing event as the model for one outdoor clothing brand.On this day, BTS members not only signed an autograph to each fan who won the ticket to the event, but also spent some time talking to them.While JIN was waiting in his seat for a fan to come to him, he used the time as an opportunity to make different charming poses for fans looking at him.Then, fans started screaming and complimenting his good looks by saying, "Oppa, you are so good-looking!", "You are handsome!", and such comments.The more they made similar comments, JIN became thrilled even though he probably has heard the same comment over million times in his life.Moments later, JIN widely opened his arms to enjoy every moment of it, creating a huge laughter among fans.Also, JIN was spotted nodding with a big smile on his face as if he is fully aware of the fact that he is good-looking.Meanwhile, BTS is planned to continue its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Taoyuan, Taiwan this weekend.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'xiaowoxi' YouTube)(SBS Star)