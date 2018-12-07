SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Bloomberg Includes BTS in 'The Bloomberg 50' List
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Bloomberg Includes BTS in 'The Bloomberg 50' List

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.07 11:39 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Bloomberg Includes BTS in The Bloomberg 50 List
K-pop boy group BTS made it to 'The Bloomberg 50' for the first time as a Korean artist.

On December 6 (local time), Bloomberg announced its annual 'The Bloomberg 50' list on its official website and unveiled 50 people who made a notable accomplishment in 2018 including BTS, American singer Taylor Swift, and Nobel Prize winner Donna Strickland.
BTSThis was the first time for a Korean artist to be included in 'The Bloomberg 50' list, and BTS was the only Korean in this year's list.

Bloomberg stated. "A place on the second annual Bloomberg 50, our look at the people in business, entertainment, finance, politics, and technology and science whose 2018 accomplishments were particularly noteworthy."
BTSIn regard to BTS being on the list, Bloomberg said, "BTS became the first Korean pop band to top Billboard's album charts with 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear', and then it had another No. 1 in August with 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer', achieving an unprecedented level of success in the U.S."
BTSBloomberg continued, "BTS owes its popularity to its willingness to address social issues, mental health, and politics, despite being in a genre often painted as bubble gum. Tickets for its first worldwide stadium tour sold out in minutes, another sign that audiences are ready for bands with Korean sensibilities."
BTSBloomberg added, "Based on BTS' success, Big Hit Entertainment, which manages the band, is expanding into movies, games, and original YouTube content; in March it said revenue more than doubled last year, to $86 million."

'The Bloomberg 50' will also be released on Bloomberg's weekly business magazine 'Bloomberg Businessweek'.

Meanwhile, BTS will resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Taoyuan, Taiwan on December 8.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Bloomberg, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호