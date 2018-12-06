SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS V Gets Interrupted During a Live Broadcast by His Dog
작성 2018.12.06
K-pop boy group BTS' member V introduced his dog 'Yeontan' to fans during a live broadcast.

On December 6, V held a live broadcast to interact with his fans.
BTS VOn this day, his dog 'Yeontan' made appearance as a surprise guest.
BTS V'Yeontan', V's black tan Pomeranian put a smile on the viewers' faces with his tiny figure and lovely appearance.

During the live broadcast, 'Yeontan' made many of V's fans jealous since V kept trying to hold him in his arms and never let him get out of his sight.
BTS VHowever, 'Yeontan' couldn't stop moving the whole time since he was also active and full of energy just like his dad, V.

Whilst V tried to communicate with his fans, 'Yeontan' kept wandering around and distracted him.
BTS VBut V eventually succeeded in calming him down by getting his attention with a dog food.

V's love for his dog is well-known among his fans as V has constantly shared pictures and videos of 'Yeontan' through BTS' social media account.
BTS VAfter watching V's live broadcast, fans commented, "I love these two.", "Wish I could be his dog for just one day.", "Like father, like son.", and many more.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE)

(SBS Star)  
