SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTOB Lee Changsub Confirms to Enlist in January & Lee Minhyuk to Enlist Soon
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTOB Lee Changsub Confirms to Enlist in January & Lee Minhyuk to Enlist Soon

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.06 17:47 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTOB Lee Changsub Confirms to Enlist in January & Lee Minhyuk to Enlist Soon
Fans better prepare themselves to say goodbye to Lee Changsub and Lee Minhyuk of K-pop boy group BTOB.

On December 6, BTOB's management agency CUBE Entertainment announced Lee Changsub's military enlistment.

The agency stated, "Lee Changsub will begin his military service as an active-duty soldier on January 14."

They added, "Since Lee Changsub wishes to enlist quietly, we will not publicize the exact time and place of his enlistment. There also won't be any official farewell event."Lee ChangsubNot only Lee Changsub, but another member Lee Minhyuk is also about to enlist.

Back in August, CUBE Entertainment announced, "Lee Minhyuk applied for the conscripted police officer position, and he was accepted to it. Soon, he will be serving the duty as a conscripted police officer."

It is believed that Lee Minhyuk's enlistment date will be around the same time as Lee Changsub's, because his enlistment date is unlikely to be delayed for long due to his age.Lee MinhyukAt the moment, BTOB's leader Seo Eunkwang is serving the national mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier since August 21.

With Lee Changsub and Lee Minhyuk's enlistment approaching, it looks like BTOB will have to start promoting as a 4-member group in a little while.BTOBMeanwhile, Lee Changsub is gearing up for his solo debut album 'Mark' that is scheduled to be released on December 11, and Lee Minhyuk is starring in MBC's drama 'Dae Jang Geum Is Watching You' (literal translation) right now.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTOBofficial' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호