[SBS Star] VIDEO: This Fancam of EXO KAI Garners Tremendous Attention Online
[SBS Star] VIDEO: This Fancam of EXO KAI Garners Tremendous Attention Online

A fancam that well captured the very moment of K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI showing off his charisma made fans go wild.

Recently, one video of KAI at EXO's comeback showcase which was held on November 2 caught the eyes of many.
KAIThe video hit more than 900,000 views in just one month, and went viral through various social media and online community.

In the video, KAI was passionately dancing to EXO's title track 'Tempo' of the group's fifth full album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO'.
KAIFor his stage outfit, KAI paired a white bucket hat with a unique white shirt which showed off his lean and toned body.

After seeing him impeccably pulling off gentle but powerful dance moves, the fans reciprocated his energy with a big cheer.
KAIBut the best part of that performance was when KAI took off his hat and revealed his beautiful face covered in sweat.
KAIHis defined facial features with the captivating look on his face made his fans couldn't take their eyes off of him.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Mr.Destiny' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
