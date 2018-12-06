[SBS Star] VIDEO: Wanna One Leaves One Last Present Before Saying Goodbye

K-pop boy group Wanna One comforted its fans with a sincere and heartwarming letter.On December 4 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Wanna One reminded its fans of the good times they had together.Wanna One's comeback title track 'Spring Breeze' is a type of song that grows on the audience since the song just gets better and better every time they listen to it.The crowd could probably comprehend most of Wanna One's message just by watching its stage because the choreography matches the lyrics so beautifully.But what draws even more attention than its well-orchestrated choreography is the members' sorrowful but gorgeous voice throughout the song.The harmony of their voice is already captivating enough, but the track gets more intriguing when Ong Seong Wu starts to hit the high notes.Every breakup leaves its mark and takes a toll on people, but people might suffer less from the consequences if they could have a chance to wrap things up nice and slow just like Wanna One and its fans did.Make sure to check out the stage below, and prepare to meet the most beautiful song that will keep you warm through this cold and lonely winter nights.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)