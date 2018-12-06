SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] "More BTS Mentions than We Can Count" BTS Is 2018's Most Tweeted-About Celebrity!
[SBS Star] "More BTS Mentions than We Can Count" BTS Is 2018's Most Tweeted-About Celebrity!

Once again, K-pop boy group BTS proved that it is truly a global phenomenon.

According to year-end data released by Twitter on December 5, BTS recorded as the most Tweeted-about account across the world, topping the tally for the second year in a row.
 
Not only that, but BTS also ranked #1 and the group's member JIMIN landed on #9 on 2018's most Tweeted about musicians in the U.S., despite not having his own Twitter account.

The list included other worldwide superstars including LeBron James, Kanye West, Drake, another K-pop boy group EXO, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj.
BTSBTS currently has over 17.2 million followers, and one of the Tweets of its member J-HOPE's #InMyFeelingsChallenge video was 2018's globally most liked Tweet as well.

This video of J-HOPE was posted on July 23, and it has over 1.7 million likes and 14.9 million views as of now.
 
ARMY (BTS' fan club) around the world are proud to see BTS continuously taking the world by storm.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Taoyuan, Taiwan this weekend.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS_twt' 'TwitterData' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
