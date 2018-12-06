[SBS Star] Tiffany Young Releases a Statement of Apology for Father's Fraud Allegations

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Tiffany Young has released an official statement regarding the accusations of fraud made against her father.On December 5, Tiffany Young released the following statement through her agency Transparent Artist:Hello, this is Tiffany. I have read the post written by the person who has been hurt by my father in the past through news reports.My heart is heavy with sorrow, so I decided to deliver a statement to the public whom I have caused concerned to.Since I was young, I've experienced a difficult childhood due to my father's various issues.Even after my debut, I received threats from people related to my father for his various financial issues that I was not aware of.I was also pressured by my father to pay off his debts, and as I thought it had to do with family matters, I took the financial responsibility multiple times.I was always afraid that I would bring harm to my dearest members and people around me because of this.My father and people related to him continued their threats, to the point where I could no longer handle the issues.So I broke ties with my father, and we agreed to live our separate lives. It has been seven years since I have been in contact with him.It was not an easy decision to talk about my family affairs through such unfortunate circumstances, but I decided to write this statement because I feel sorry towards the person who has been hurt by my father for a long time, and towards others who have been hurt because of the surrounding situations.Once again, I sincerely apologize for this controversy.Recently, a person who allegedly accused Tiffany's father of fraud stepped forward and claimed that her father borrowed him a total of 35 million won (approximately 31,400 dollars) in 2007.However, the person stated that Tiffany's father had used threats to silence requests for the money to be repaid.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)