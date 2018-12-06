SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Composes a Song for Ed Sheeran?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Composes a Song for Ed Sheeran?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.06 09:52 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Composes a Song for Ed Sheeran?
K-pop boy group BTS' talented songwriter SUGA shared a preview of his project for the possible collaboration with English singer Ed Sheeran.

On December 6, SUGA posted a photo of a music composition program's screenshot on BTS' official social media account.
BTS TwitterAlong with the screenshot, SUGA wrote, "Hmm... This is for you." and tagged Ed Sheeran's social media account.
BTS TwitterIf you look up close, SUGA's project is titled 'ED SHEERAN ST ROUGH', and the vocals seem to have already been recorded and laid out.
SUGA, Ed SheeranEarlier this month, Ed Sheeran mentioned on a radio show that he wrote a song for BTS as well.

He said, "I actually wrote a song that I think they might be messing with. I heard this the other day."

Upon seeing SUGA's post, fans commented, "Excuse me Yoongi(SUGA's real name)? Is this for real?", "I smell an epic collaboration.", "Legends collaborating with legends! I can't wait!", and many more.
Ed Sheeran album coverMeanwhile, Ed Sheeran is scheduled to visit South Korea in April 2019 as part of his '÷' stadium tour.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'teddysphotos' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호