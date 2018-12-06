[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Composes a Song for Ed Sheeran?

K-pop boy group BTS' talented songwriter SUGA shared a preview of his project for the possible collaboration with English singer Ed Sheeran.On December 6, SUGA posted a photo of a music composition program's screenshot on BTS' official social media account.Along with the screenshot, SUGA wrote, "Hmm... This is for you." and tagged Ed Sheeran's social media account.If you look up close, SUGA's project is titled 'ED SHEERAN ST ROUGH', and the vocals seem to have already been recorded and laid out.Earlier this month, Ed Sheeran mentioned on a radio show that he wrote a song for BTS as well.He said, "I actually wrote a song that I think they might be messing with. I heard this the other day."Upon seeing SUGA's post, fans commented, "Excuse me Yoongi(SUGA's real name)? Is this for real?", "I smell an epic collaboration.", "Legends collaborating with legends! I can't wait!", and many more.Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is scheduled to visit South Korea in April 2019 as part of his '÷' stadium tour.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'teddysphotos' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)