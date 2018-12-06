[SBS Star] VIDEO: Who Is WINNER MINO's 'FIANCE'?

It looks like K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO used a great amount of his time during the break to perfect himself for his solo debut.On December 2, MINO dominated SBS 'Inkigayo' with his hot performance.On this day, MINO performed 'FIANCÉ', the title track of his first solo album 'XX' released on November 26.'FIANCÉ' is co-composed and written by MINO, and talks about missing one woman who MINO finds stunningly beautiful.Although 'FIANCÉ' is a hip-hop track, the sampling of a '70s K-pop song 'A Girl at So-yang River' adds a scent of Korean traditional element to differentiate itself from other hip-hop tracks.The stage at 'Inkigayo' decorated in Korean style especially helped to stress the Korean traditional feature in the song that pleased the eyes of the audience.The performance was full of eye-catching parts including MINO's swaggering dance moves and his sexy couple dance with the female dancer.Check out MINO's hot solo debut stage below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)