SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Who Is WINNER MINO's 'FIANCE'?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Who Is WINNER MINO's 'FIANCE'?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.06 15:48 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Who Is WINNER MINOs FIANCE?
It looks like K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO used a great amount of his time during the break to perfect himself for his solo debut.

On December 2, MINO dominated SBS 'Inkigayo' with his hot performance.MINOOn this day, MINO performed 'FIANCÉ', the title track of his first solo album 'XX' released on November 26.

'FIANCÉ' is co-composed and written by MINO, and talks about missing one woman who MINO finds stunningly beautiful. MINOAlthough 'FIANCÉ' is a hip-hop track, the sampling of a '70s K-pop song 'A Girl at So-yang River' adds a scent of Korean traditional element to differentiate itself from other hip-hop tracks.

The stage at 'Inkigayo' decorated in Korean style especially helped to stress the Korean traditional feature in the song that pleased the eyes of the audience.MINOThe performance was full of eye-catching parts including MINO's swaggering dance moves and his sexy couple dance with the female dancer.

Check out MINO's hot solo debut stage below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호