[SBS Star] VIDEO: "HELP ME" NU'EST W Cries Out for Help

K-pop boy group NU'EST's sub-unit NU'EST W has returned with the best kind of end-of-the-year present to fans.On December 2 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', NU'EST W desperately cried out for help as its world tore apart from a heartbreaking breakup.Lucky for L.O.Λ.E (the name of NU'EST's fan club), it did not take too long for NU'EST W to come back with a new set of great songs again.After dropping 'WHO, YOU' in the end of June, it only took NU'EST W five months to release another album 'WAKE,N'.In the title track 'HELP ME', the members of NU'EST W powerfully tell how heartbroken they are and shout for help, because they feel so painful and lonely.The vocals/raps as well as melody that are filled with complex emotions make the listeners feel like they are running around in the foggy woods looking for a way out.Without doubt, 'HELP ME' is the perfect song to wrap up its promotion for the year.Take yourself into NU'EST W's lost world.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)