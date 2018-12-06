SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO's Third Comeback of the Year with 'Wind Flower'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO's Third Comeback of the Year with 'Wind Flower'

작성 2018.12.06
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOOs Third Comeback of the Year with Wind Flower
K-pop girl group MAMAMOO returned to the stage with a hauntingly beautiful breakup song.

On December 2 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', MAMAMOO interpreted the meaning of 'blues' in two different ways.
MAMAMOOBack in March, MAMAMOO announced its plan to release a tetralogy 'Four Season Four Color Project', and opened the first chapter with sixth mini album 'Yellow Flower'.

According to MAMAMOO, each chapter represents the members' unique identity and color.
MAMAMOOThe title of MAMAMOO's latest mini album 'BLUE;S' is a compound word of 'Blue' and 'S'―member SOLAR's signature color and her initial.
MAMAMOOIn other words, the album's title track 'Wind Flower' feeds off of SOLAR's identity, the protagonist of MAMAMOO's eighth mini album.

However, if one reads the title as 'blues', they could notice the fact that the album's title also represents its genre.
MAMAMOOThroughout the song, the listeners might feel like a huge weight has been lifted off their shoulder since the way MAMAMOO deals with breakup is not only courageous, but also optimistic.

If you are going through a breakup yourself or simply a fan of good breakup songs, check out MAMAMOO's impeccable comeback stage below!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)     
