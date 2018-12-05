SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JIMIN Tears Up as He Sees Ha Sung Woon Holding in Tears After Winning the Grand Prize
[SBS Star] JIMIN Tears Up as He Sees Ha Sung Woon Holding in Tears After Winning the Grand Prize

작성 2018.12.05 16:57
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JIMIN Tears Up as He Sees Ha Sung Woon Holding in Tears After Winning the Grand Prize
A touching moment of K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN and another boy group Wanna One's member Ha Sung Woon was captured on camera.

On December 1, BTS and Wanna One joined an annual awards ceremony '2018 Melon Music Awards', which took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

When Wanna One won the Best Record of the Year (grand prize), the members walked up to the stage to receive the award and give an acceptance speech.Wanna OneAt that time, Ha Sung Woon on the stage struggled to keep his emotions to himself as tears began to fill up in his eyes.

This was when fans noticed JIMIN trying to stop himself from crying while looking at his good friend Ha Sung Woon in his seat. Ha Sung Woon and JIMINAfter discovering this, fans put these two different shots together in one image and shared it online.

The image also triggered fans' emotions, and they commented, "This is what we call true friends.", "Their friendship warms my heart.", "They are lucky to have each other. Having a friend who would cry for you and laugh with you is not what everyone in this world is privileged with.", and so on.

On this day, JIMIN and Ha Sung Woon were seen walking shoulder to shoulder, and waving to each other from meters away as well.Ha Sung Woon and JIMINHa Sung Woon and JIMINIt is a widely-known fact that JIMIN and Ha Sung Woon are close friends, even before Ha Sun Woon's debut as a member of Wanna One.

At '2018 Melon Music Awards', they once again proved their strongly-bonded friendship.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 2018 Melon Music Awards)

(SBS Star)    
