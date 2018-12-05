[SBS Star] MINO Opens up About His Panic Disorder & How He Coped With It

K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO converted his sadness into a masterpiece.On December 4 episode of SBS' 'Han Bam', MINO shared the story behind his first solo album.During the interview, MINO mentioned that he severely suffered from panic disorder in early 2018.MINO said, "Everyone goes through a rough patch. In early 2018, I had a panic disorder because of the weight on my shoulders and other stuff."He added, "When I was going through a hard time, I worked on my solo album like crazy. It was too hard for me to stay at home alone. Fortunately, there were lots of stuff that I liked and was good at, so I was able to get help from those things."Then the reporter asked, "What kind of singer do you want to be?"MINO replied, "I want to be 'MINO' who always makes people curious about my next move, and I want to be someone who's always interesting."Meanwhile, MINO released his first solo full album 'XX' on November 26.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)