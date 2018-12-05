SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk & Shin Seong Rok Melt Fans' Hearts with Well-built Body
[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk & Shin Seong Rok Melt Fans' Hearts with Well-built Body

The two male leads of SBS' Wednesday-Thursday drama 'The Last Empress' made the fans' heart flutter with their well-built body.

On December 4, the production team of 'The Last Empress' has unveiled new publicity stills of actors Choi Jin Hyuk and Shin Seong Rok in a swimming scene.
The Last EmpressIn the stills, the emperor 'Lee Hyuk' (Shin Seong Rok) and the bodyguard 'Chun Woo-bin' (Choi Jin Hyuk) are having a private swimming competition in the pool at the palace.

According to the production team, the swimming scene was filmed late at night when no one would be using the swimming pool.

Despite their tight filming schedule, Choi Jin Hyuk and Shin Seong Rok showed the fruits of their intense physical training that they've been doing in preparation for their roles.
The Last EmpressA staff commented, "Chun Woo-bin has successfully become an imperial bodyguard as he had planned, and he gets to receive trust from the emperor. This scene is a crucial part in the drama's overall plot."
The Last Empress'The Last Empress' premiered on November 29.

(Credit= SBS The Last Empress)

(SBS Star) 
