[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Reveals His Wish to Film Romance Dramas with Shin Mina & Suzy
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Reveals His Wish to Film Romance Dramas with Shin Mina & Suzy

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo expressed his wish to work with actresses Shin Mina and Suzy in the future.

On December 3, Cha Eun-woo sat down for an interview with MBC 'Section TV'.Cha Eun-wooDuring the interview, Cha Eun-woo was asked to choose his ideal type out of popular female celebrities.

The interviewer gave him the names and Cha Eun-woo shyly picked Suzy in the end.Cha Eun-wooSince Cha Eun-woo said his ideal type of woman was Shin Mina last year, the interviewer asked, "Can you choose one person out of Shin Mina and Suzy?"

After taking a brief moment to think, he answered, "I would say it's Shin Mina."Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-woo added, "There are two types of romance drama that I want to film in the future. One is a historical drama and another one is a teen drama happening around a school or university."

He went on, "I would like to film a historical romance drama with Shin Mina, and a teen romance drama with Suzy."Cha Eun-wooMeanwhile, Cha Eun-woo's group ASTRO is getting ready to meet its fans at an upcoming concert 'ASTROAD to Seoul: STAR LIGHT' that is to take place from December 22 to 23.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Section TV, 'shinmina' 'offclASTRO' Facebook, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
