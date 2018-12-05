SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Ranks #8 on 2018 Billboard's Top Artists Chart!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Ranks #8 on 2018 Billboard's Top Artists Chart!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.05 11:17 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Ranks #8 on 2018 Billboards Top Artists Chart!
K-pop boy group BTS marked #8 on this year's Billboard Top Artists chart.

On December 4 (local time), Billboard unveiled its 2018 year-end charts on the official website.
Billboard Top Artists chartAccording to Billboard, American singer Drake topped this year's Top Artists chart while BTS marked #8 after Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, XXTENTACION, and Imagine Dragons.
BTSBesides Top Artists chart, BTS ranked #2 on Top Artists - Duo/Group chart and #1 on three more charts including Independent Artists, Social 50 Artists, and World Albums Artists.
BTSAlso, three of BTS' albums were included on Billboard 200 Albums chart―'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' on #85, 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' on #101, and 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her' on #150.
BTSBTS set a record by topping Billboard's Social 50 Artists chart 72 weeks in a row.

Meanwhile, BTS won seven awards at '2018 Melon Music Awards' on December 1 including two Daesangs (grand prize).

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'bangtan.official' 'Billboard' Facebook, Billboard)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호