[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon Wishes Her Fan a Happy Birthday During Bangkok Concert

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's Taeyeon presented the sweetest birthday gift to one fan.On December 1 to 2, Taeyeon visited Thailand for her ''s...TAEYEON CONCERT' held at Thunder Dome, Bangkok.During her talk session in the midst of the concert, Taeyeon asked her fans if there was anyone whose birthday is on that day.Then Taeyeon noticed a fan holding up a banner that says, "Unnie, it's my birthday today~ Please sing me a song!"Taeyeon brightly smiled and sang her a beautiful birthday song in Korean, and thousands of audience at the venue congratulated the fan's birthday together.She later asked the fan's name and sang her the birthday song again in English.Meanwhile, Taeyeon is scheduled to continue her solo tour with a concert in the Philippines on December 14.(Credit= 'Well N' Alive' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)