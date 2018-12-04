[SBS Star] VIDEO: Wanna One Delivers Its Loving Message to Fans with 'Spring Breeze'

K-pop boy group Wanna One made its much-anticipated comeback with a sentimental dance track.On December 2 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Wanna One performed its latest track 'Spring Breeze'.'Spring Breeze' is the title track of Wanna One's first full album '1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY)' released on November 19.The track is an alternative dance song with sad but beautiful melody, which satisfies the listener's acoustic needs.As the project group is expected to disband this year, the members of Wanna One expressed their mixed feelings through the poetic lyrics.The lyrics go, "Passing a dark tunnel, seeing the light, the warm memories I felt when we're together," "Love, flutter, those first feelings, still remain clear," "Let's meet again when spring breeze passes, I'll hug you once more when spring breeze passes," and so on.On top of that, the eleven members' perfectly-synchronized choreography inspired by modern dance moves completely filled the stage and mesmerized its viewers.Check out Wanna One's 'Spring Breeze' stage on SBS 'Inkigayo' below.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)