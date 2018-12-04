SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Catches the Picture Frame Falling Behind Her Back!
[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Catches the Picture Frame Falling Behind Her Back!

작성 2018.12.04 17:54
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member IRENE has a practical superpower.

Recently, a footage from Red Velvet's live broadcast which was held on November 29 garnered attention online.
Red VelvetIn the video, the members of Red Velvet were doing an interview sitting next to one another.
Red VelvetThen, one picture frame on the wall behind them started to shake, and IRENE shrugged her shoulder and turned around as if she felt a weird vibe at that very moment.
Red VelvetThe minute IRENE turned around, the frame fell from the wall and IRENE caught it with just one hand.
Red VelvetAfter this video of IRENE went viral, fans commented, "I think she has a super hearing ability or something.", "None of the other members noticed it.", "How on earth did she do that?", and so on.

This is not the first time for IRENE to surprise the audience with her impressive agility.
Red VelvetWhen she made appearance at JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Brothers' (literal translation), IRENE quickly covered her head with a pot while playing a hammer game.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet returned to the stage on November 30 with its fifth mini album 'RBB'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'Red Velvet' V LIVE, JTBC Knowing Brothers )

(SBS Star) 
