[SBS Star] From BTS to BLACKPINK: '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' Unveils Its First Lineup

SBS, one of the three major broadcasting stations in Korea revealed the first lineup of its year-end music festival.On December 4, SBS unveiled its star-studded first-tier lineup of '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' through its first teaser.In the teaser, many K-pop artists who received a tremendous love this year confirmed their appearance in the music festival starting from BTS to TWICE, BLACKPINK, iKON, MAMAMOO, MOMOLAND, GFRIEND, and GOT7.Under the theme of 'THE WAVE', this year's 'Gayo Daejun' is expected to review the glowing achievements of K-pop and Hallyu (the Korean Wave) with K-pop acts who wrote history and reached their full potential this year.The public's expectation towards the festival has skyrocketed since SBS announced that they are planning on revealing the festival's second lineup in the near future.Meanwhile, '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' will be held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul on December 25.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'SBSNOW' YouTube, YG Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)