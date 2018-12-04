[SBS Star] BTS' Agency to Register 'BTS' & 'ARMY' for Trademark

K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment has registered for trademark rights to the names 'BTS' and 'ARMY'.According to KIPRIS (Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service) on December 4, the agency applied for the two trademark rights last July.In response to news reports, Big Hit Entertainment stated, "It is true that we are actively attempting to secure trademark rights to various names related to us."Prior to BTS' debut, the agency registered '방탄소년단 (BTS' official Korean name)' and 'Bangtan Boyz' in 2012.However, the group has been widely called as 'BTS' not only in Asia, but also in America and Europe whilst taken on a new meaning of "Beyond The Scene".Although it is common for popular K-pop acts to register for trademark rights, it is unusual for an agency to register for the fan club's name.It is assumed that BTS' fan club 'ARMY' was also chosen to be registered because it is being used as a symbol of BTS' fandom, an overall driving force behind BTS' worldwide success.Meanwhile, BTS will be spending a busy month with its 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour as well as its attendance at various year-end awards ceremonies.(Credit= KIPRIS, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)