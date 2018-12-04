SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Wanna One Kang Daniel's Sweet Gesture Impresses Other Fandom
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Wanna One Kang Daniel's Sweet Gesture Impresses Other Fandom

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.04 14:56 수정 2018.12.04 14:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One Kang Daniels Sweet Gesture Impresses Other Fandom
K-pop boy group Wanna One's Kang Daniel caught the eyes of many with his thoughtful gesture during a recent awards ceremony.

On December 1, many K-pop artists including Wanna One attended '2018 Melon Music Awards' held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

During the event, all eleven members of Wanna One stood on stage as awards for other artists are being announced.

As Wanna One members were waiting their turn on stage, their fans began calling out the members' name.
Wanna One Kang DanielWanna One Kang DanielThat is when Kang Daniel signaled his fans to stop calling his name, and instead asking them to give a round of applause for the other artists.
Wanna One Kang DanielAfter he successfully delivered his message to his fans, Kang Daniel cutely made an OK sign with a big smile on his face.

Once the fancam that captured this cute interaction of Kang Daniel and his fans went viral, not only Wanna One fans but also other fandom praised his gentle acts.

They commented, "I'm not even a Wannable (Wanna One's fan club), but I just love him. He's such a gentleman.", "This video simply shows Kang Daniel's true colors. Kindhearted, well-mannered individual.", "People like him need to become famous, although he already is a superstar.", and many more.
 
Meanwhile, Wanna One took two trophies home―Best Male Dance award and Best Record of the Year award this day.

(Credit= 'goddaniel_cK' Twitter, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호