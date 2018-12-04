[SBS Star] BTS Celebrates JIN's Birthday with His Hilarious Photo Compilation!

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN turned 27 as of December 4.On December 4, the members of BTS posted pictures of JIN on the group's social media account and celebrated JIN's 27th birthday.However, the fans started to notice something weird after taking a close look at them.It turns out that most of the pictures that they posted was ugly and funny pictures of him.With four pictures of JIN, JIMIN wrote, "Our oldest hyung. Our oldest brother whom I love. I wish you happy birthday with all my heart♥."The first three pictures put a smile on everyone's faces but the last one turn that smile into a big laughter.J-HOPE also unveiled a humiliating picture of JIN wearing glasses that make his eyes appear a lot smaller.Along with this picture, RM wrote, "Here's a work of art."It seems like he had that one ready to go after being humiliated by JIN back in September on his birthday.Also, BTS even changed the header and the profile picture of its social media account with JIN's picture wearing a unique sunglasses and amuzed its fans.It looks like JIN will never forget his 27th birthday.Meanwhile, BTS will resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' with the concert in Taoyuan, Taiwan on December 8.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)