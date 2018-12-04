SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Speculate WINNER's Comeback or JINU's Solo Debut
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Speculate WINNER's Comeback or JINU's Solo Debut

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.04 13:44 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Speculate WINNERs Comeback or JINUs Solo Debut
YG Entertainment's CEO/producer Yang Hyun Suk shared mysterious posts of the agency's boy group WINNER's member JINU.

On December 4, Yang Hyun Suk shared two posts of JINU on his personal social media account.
WINNERThe posts featured a photo and a video of JINU laying down on a white fur, as he gazes through the camera with his beautiful eyes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

가사 알아맞추기 ... guess what the lyrics are ...

YANG HYUN SUK(@fromyg)님의 공유 게시물님,


Yang Hyun Suk did not leave any further information, but he simply wrote, "Who are you?", and "Guess what the lyrics are." alongside each post.

Shortly after his surprise sneak peek, fans are going rampant with rumors about WINNER's comeback or a possible solo debut for JINU.
WINNERCurrently, another WINNER member MINO dropped his first solo album 'XX' with the title track 'FIANCÉ'.

Stay tuned for more updates.

(Credit= 'fromyg' Instagram, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호