[SBS Star] Fans Speculate WINNER's Comeback or JINU's Solo Debut

YG Entertainment's CEO/producer Yang Hyun Suk shared mysterious posts of the agency's boy group WINNER's member JINU.On December 4, Yang Hyun Suk shared two posts of JINU on his personal social media account.The posts featured a photo and a video of JINU laying down on a white fur, as he gazes through the camera with his beautiful eyes.Yang Hyun Suk did not leave any further information, but he simply wrote, "Who are you?", and "Guess what the lyrics are." alongside each post.Shortly after his surprise sneak peek, fans are going rampant with rumors about WINNER's comeback or a possible solo debut for JINU.Currently, another WINNER member MINO dropped his first solo album 'XX' with the title track 'FIANCÉ'.Stay tuned for more updates.(Credit= 'fromyg' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)