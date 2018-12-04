SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Expresses Thanks to Fans with a Handwritten Letter
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Expresses Thanks to Fans with a Handwritten Letter

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.04 11:46 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIN Expresses Thanks to Fans with a Handwritten Letter
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN left a handwritten letter to his fans.

On December 4, ARMYs (BTS' fan club) all around the world began celebrating JIN's 27th birthday.

In response to overwhelming birthday wishes, JIN posted a letter expressing his sincere gratitude for his fans.
BTS JINHis letter is as follows:

Hello, it's me JIN. Everyone, it's my birthday today. I'm so happy to be celebrating my birthday.

I'm happy that it's my birthday, but I'm even more happy to see ARMYs celebrate and enjoy doing something together on Twitter, fan cafe, and many more. ARMYs' happiness is my greatest happiness.

Also, we recently won the grand prize and the popularity award!

I'm very happy about the grand prize, but I really love the popularity award that we won thanks to ARMYs. Thank you so much, ARMY!

Ah, and I always prepared something for everyone to enjoy, but I'm sad that I wasn't able to prepare anything this year.

I will work harder to show you the better version of myself with good contents. I love you! - JIN
BTS JINAt the very end of the letter, JIN added a few sentences in English for international ARMYs as well.

He wrote, "Sorry to my international ARMY that I am not good at English. But I love you. - JIN."
BTS JIN(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호