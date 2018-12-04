SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Descendants of the Sun' Co-star Kim Min-seok & ONEW to Join the Army on the Same Day
Korean actor Kim Min-seok and K-pop boy group SHINee's member ONEW will enlist in the military on December 10.

Back in 2016, ONEW and Kim Min-seok received a tremendous love by making appearance in KBS' drama 'Descendants of the Sun' as a cardiothoracic surgery resident and a private, respectively.
Kim Min-seok and ONEWOn December 3, Kim Min-seok's management agency Respect Entertainment announced that he will begin his national mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier at the training base in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do.
Kim Min-seokKim Min-seok was born on December 10, 1990, and is scheduled to be discharged from the military in July 2020.

On November 9, ONEW's management agency SM Entertainment also revealed that ONEW will enlist in the military on December 10.
ONEWSince ONEW cannot postpone his enlistment date any longer as he turned 30 this year, he would be the first member of SHINee to serve the mandatory duty. 
Kim Min-seok and ONEWBoth of Kim Min-seok and ONEW decided not to hold any official farewell event in order not to bother their fellow soldiers.

The fans were surprised by this coincidence and wondering if they would reunite in the military.
ONEWMeanwhile, ONEW will release his first solo album 'VOICE' on December 5.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= KBS Descendants of the Sun, SBS funE, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
