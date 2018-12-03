[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Suffers Injury While Filming a Movie

K-pop boy group SHINee MINHO got injured on the set of his new movie 'Jangsa-ri 9.15' (working title).On December 3, SHINee's agency SM Entertainment stated, "While filming for the movie 'Jangsa-ri 9.15' yesterday in Youngdeok, MINHO suffered abrasions to the left side of his face after being hit with fragments from special effects prop. He was immediately taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. We will be keeping eye on his condition with outpatient treatments."The agency also informed that MINHO will get plenty of rest before he resumes filming, as he was already scheduled to take three to four-day break.'Jangsa-ri 9.15' will be a blockbuster war film based on a true story about a historical military action called 'Jangsa Landing Operation' during the Korean War.The operation was conducted by 772 student soldiers risking their lives to help ensure the success of 'Incheon Landing Operation'.In the film, MINHO will be playing 'Choi Sung-pil', a charismatic commander who leads student soldiers.'Jangsa-ri 9.15' is scheduled to be released in 2019.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)