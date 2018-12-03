SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Park Min Young's Reunion with Their Drama Team!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Park Min Young's Reunion with Their Drama Team!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.03 14:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Park Min Youngs Reunion with Their Drama Team!
Actor Park Seo Jun, actress Park Min Young, and other cast members of hit drama 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?' had a year-end reunion.

On December 2, singer/actress Yewon shared a photo of cast members of the drama on her social media account.
What's Wrong with Secretary KimAlong with the photo, Yewon wrote, "It was so nice for all of us, including our director, to get together like this despite everyone's busy schedule!", with hashtags "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim", and "I love you".
What's Wrong with Secretary KimActress Hong Ji Yoon posted more photos and said, "CHANSUNG and Hong Seok were a little late, so they're on the table. Our team is seriously the best. I love you all."

'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?' aired from June to July and was one of the most popular dramas in the year of 2018.
What's Wrong with Secretary KimThe drama depicted a sweet love story between a narcissistic vice president 'Lee Young Jun' (Park Seo Jun) and his secretary 'Kim Mi So' (Park Min Young).

(Credit= 'ziyooni' 'yeeee_kk' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호