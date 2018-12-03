SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Steals the Heart of a Child Actor with the Cutest Method of All Time!
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Steals the Heart of a Child Actor with the Cutest Method of All Time!

작성 2018.12.03
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Steals the Heart of a Child Actor with the Cutest Method of All Time!
Korean actor Park Bo Gum certainly knows a way to bond with kids.

On November 30, a child actor Yang Hee Jae's parents posted a few pictures on their social media account.
Park Bo Gum & Yang Hee JaeIn the pictures, Yang Hee Jae was posing next to Park Bo Gum and both of them looked like they are having a sweet time together.
Park Bo Gum & Yang Hee JaePark Bo Gum buttoned up his vest on his knees, then held him in his arms with a big smile on his face.

Along with the pictures, Yang Hee Jae's mother wrote, "Park Bo Gum who knew that he was going to be filming with the children~~!! He brought sour candies and put it into their mouth."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Later on it turns out that Park Bo Gum, the male lead of tvN's drama 'Encounter' prepared sour candies beforehand, after finding out the fact that he has a shoot with the kids.
Park Bo Gum & Yang Hee JaeAlso, Park Bo Gum approached Yang Hee Jae first and asked for pictures during the break.

Park Bo Gum succeeded in winning the hearts of all child actors thanks to the sour candies.
Park Bo Gum & Yang Hee JaeAfter seeing the pictures, fans commented, "He truly is a human muscat", "He's so good with the kids.", "Wish I was born 15 years later, so I could be a child actor", and many more.

Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Encounter' was aired on November 28.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'yang_hee_jae_' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
