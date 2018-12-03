SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki to Host '2018 MAMA' in Hong Kong
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki to Host '2018 MAMA' in Hong Kong

작성 2018.12.03
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki to Host 2018 MAMA in Hong Kong
Korean actor Song Joong Ki is confirmed to host this year's 'Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA)' in Hong Kong.

On December 3, the final host has been revealed for '2018 MAMA', and Song Joong Ki was named to host the Hong Kong event.
Song Joong KiThis is the third time for Song Joong Ki to host the event, after one in 2012 and 2017.

This year, 'MAMA' takes place in three different countries in Asia―Korea, Japan and Hong Kong.
Jung Hae In, Park Bo GumIt was previously announced that actor Jung Hae In will host '2018 MAMA Premiere' in Korea, and actor Park Bo Gum will host '2018 MAMA Fans' Choice' in Japan.

The two events take place on December 10 and 12, respectively.

'2018 MAMA' in Hong Kong will take place on December 14, and the lineup currently includes BTS, Wanna One, GOT7, SEVENTEEN, and more.

(Credit= 'MnetMAMA' Twitter, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
