[SBS Star] VIDEO: HOTSHOT Experiences Complex Feelings as It Says, "I Hate You"
[SBS Star] VIDEO: HOTSHOT Experiences Complex Feelings as It Says, "I Hate You"

작성 2018.11.30 18:00
K-pop boy group HOTSHOT has returned in a year and four months with a new mini album.

On November 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', HOTSHOT unveiled a newly-released sentimental track 'I Hate You'.HOTSHOTHOTSHOT unveiled its second mini album 'Early Flowering' on November 15, which consists of five different tracks including the title track 'I Hate You'.

As opposed to the group's previous title track 'Jelly' that talked about desperately wanting somebody, 'I Hate You' displays the emotions of brokenhearted individuals.HOTSHOTThe lyrics of 'I Hate You' describes the complex emotions of a guy who feels hatred towards his ex-lover for leaving him without telling him any reason, but how he misses her at the same time.

HOTSHOT goes, "The good memories still remain with me. I'm waiting for you.", "I want to hug you even in my dreams. I miss you.", "I hate you. That's why I can't say anything. That's why I'm looking for you. I don't know what I'm doing.", and they carry on.HOTSHOTDespite being a sorrowful song, the choreography highlights the sexy and mature side of HOTSHOT members.

Their sleek dance moves are something to pay attention to when watching the performance.

Watch HOTSHOT's beautiful performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
