[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Takes Photos with Mickey Mouse During His First Official Visit to Korea

Korean actor Lee Joon Gi took pictures with Walt Disney's iconic cartoon character Mickey Mouse during his official visit to Korea.On November 27, Mickey Mouse arrived in Korea as part of a year-long world tour that he is carrying out to celebrate his 90th birthday.Even though it has been 90 years since his debut, it is the very first time for Mickey Mouse to officially visit Korea.After landing in Incheon International Airport on November 27, Mickey Mouse participated in various events in Seoul.One was an event in collaboration with City of Seoul and ChildFund Korea―one of the most influential international non-governmental organizations in Korea working for the welfare of children, where he wrapped Christmas presents for 500 children in need with Lee Joon Gi, actress Shin Sae Kyeong, and workers at Walt Disney Korea.On November 29, Lee Joon Gi posted pictures taken with Mickey Mouse on his social media account.Along with the pictures, Lee Joon Gi wrote, "What are your secrets to look young, Mickey hyung? What? What did you say? Don't grow up? I think you are right!"It is assumed that Lee Joon Gi asked for pictures to Mickey Mouse after the Christmas present wrapping event.Meanwhile, Lee Joon Gi is scheduled to kick off his fan meeting tour 'Delight' in Seoul on December 15.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'actor_jg' 'disneykorea' Instagram)(SBS Star)