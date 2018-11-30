SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Takes Photos with Mickey Mouse During His First Official Visit to Korea
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Takes Photos with Mickey Mouse During His First Official Visit to Korea

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.30 17:23 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Takes Photos with Mickey Mouse During His First Official Visit to Korea
Korean actor Lee Joon Gi took pictures with Walt Disney's iconic cartoon character Mickey Mouse during his official visit to Korea.

On November 27, Mickey Mouse arrived in Korea as part of a year-long world tour that he is carrying out to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Even though it has been 90 years since his debut, it is the very first time for Mickey Mouse to officially visit Korea.Mickey MouseAfter landing in Incheon International Airport on November 27, Mickey Mouse participated in various events in Seoul.

One was an event in collaboration with City of Seoul and ChildFund Korea―one of the most influential international non-governmental organizations in Korea working for the welfare of children, where he wrapped Christmas presents for 500 children in need with Lee Joon Gi, actress Shin Sae Kyeong, and workers at Walt Disney Korea.Lee Joon GiShin Sae KyeongOn November 29, Lee Joon Gi posted pictures taken with Mickey Mouse on his social media account.

Along with the pictures, Lee Joon Gi wrote, "What are your secrets to look young, Mickey hyung? What? What did you say? Don't grow up? I think you are right!"

It is assumed that Lee Joon Gi asked for pictures to Mickey Mouse after the Christmas present wrapping event.Lee Joon Gi and Mickey MouseLee Joon Gi and Mickey MouseMeanwhile, Lee Joon Gi is scheduled to kick off his fan meeting tour 'Delight' in Seoul on December 15.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'actor_jg' 'disneykorea' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호