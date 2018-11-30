[SBS Star] Jung il Woo to Complete His Alternative Military Duty Today

Korean actor Jung il Woo finally returned to civilian life.On November 30, Jung il Woo will be discharged from his duty at Korea Elder Protection Agency, in Seocho-gu, Seoul.Ever since he made his debut as an actor in 2006 with MBC's sitcom 'High Kick!', Jung il Woo made many appearances in various dramas and films.During his alternative military service as a public service worker at Korea Elder Protection Agency, Jung il Woo surprised the public with good deeds.In March 2017, Jung il Woo was picked as a model agent during his two-week-long alternative military service training by setting a great example for his fellow agents with his will to help others and great responsibility.In the following December, Ministry of Health and Welfare awarded him a commendation for his generous donation since he donated 20 million won (approximately 17,847 dollars) to the senior care center where he works.Jung il Woo already confirmed to lead SBS' upcoming drama 'Haechi', and will soon begin the filming of his drama.The drama is scheduled to be aired in February, 2019.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Korea Human Resource Development Institute for Health & Welfare, J1 International Company, 'Officailjungilwoo' Facebook)(SBS Star)