SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Spot BTS' 'Junior' New Boy Group Members on the Street
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Spot BTS' 'Junior' New Boy Group Members on the Street

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.30 10:42 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Spot BTS Junior New Boy Group Members on the Street
Fans spotted Big Hit Entertainment's new boy group members on the street near the agency.

On November 27, BTS' management agency confirmed to debut a new boy group in the first half of 2019.

At that time, no details regarding the group, such as the number of the members, concept, age were unveiled.BTSThen on November 29, some industry insiders revealed that the new boy group will consist of five members with the average age of 17.

Following the news, a couple of male trainees who are speculated to be the members of this newly-launching group began spreading online.

Rumors stated that four members are Korean, and one is a mixed-race member.Big Hit Entertainment traineesAfter seeing these photos, lots of fans have been saying how they can still see the good looks on their face despite being covered, and also how all the trainees sort of resemble JUNGKOOK from BTS. 

They commented, "Whoa! I can tell that they are super good-looking. I'm so excited for their debut!", "They really remind me of JUNGKOOK. I guess that is the 'Big Hit look', just like how there is the 'SM look'.", "Can I join the fan club already?", and so on.Big Hit Entertainment traineesBig Hit Entertainment started off as a small company in 2005 and it is where BTS members trained and made debut.

With the worldwide success of BTS, Big Hit Entertainment has become one of the most successful management agencies in Korea.

As it is the first time for Big Hit Entertainment to launch a boy group after BTS in 2013, all eyes are on this new boy group.BTS(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호