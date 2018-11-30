SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JBJ95 Amazes the Audience with Harmonizing Voices & Smooth Dance
K-pop boy duo JBJ95's Kim Sanggyun and KENTA are asking their ex-lover to return to the place where they are waiting.

On November 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', JBJ95 performed its debut track 'HOME' from the duo's first mini album of the same name.JBJ95'HOME' is a sentimental contemporary pop track and it is about a person patiently waiting for an ex-lover at a place called 'home'.

It definitely sounds like the perfect song to listen to when you are missing somebody who used to be very important to you. 

You will be able to relate to the lyrics, and fall in love with the beautiful melody and the duo's soft voice right away.JBJ95The performance is also something you must not miss out on watching; these two guys know how to impress the audience with their smooth choreography.JBJ95Since JBJ95 returned in about six months after the disbandment of project group JBJ in April, a great number of fans waited for the members' debut.

By listening to JBJ95's flawless music and watching its amazing stage, it does not seem like any fans would be disappointed.

Let JBJ95 impress you!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)   
