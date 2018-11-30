[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Simon Says' NCT 127 Is a Real Vibe Killer!

K-pop boy group NCT's sub-unit NCT 127 boasted its power and confidence with its songs in the newly-released repackaged album.On November 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', NCT 127 performed two new songs 'Chain' and 'Simon Says'.NCT 127 dropped its latest repackaged first full album 'NCT #127 Regulate' on November 23.'NCT #127 Regulate' has three new songs 'Chain', 'Simon Says', and 'Welcome To My Playground' on top of 11 songs that were in the original first full album 'NCT #127 Regular-Irregular'.Both 'Chain' and 'Simon Says' are hip-hop based songs with bass-heavy beats and exaggerated verses.They are songs heavily colored with NCT 127's style of music that they almost sound like they are shouting out, "I'm a song by NCT 127!"For the performances, the members show aggressive and swaggering dance moves that make anyone watching it say, "Wow!" after another.Although that should not come as a surprise, because NCT 127's performances are always new and jaw-dropping, but it just seems hard not to keep a straight face when watching NCT 127 on stage.Click the videos below when you are ready to be impressed!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)