[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Simon Says' NCT 127 Is a Real Vibe Killer!

K-pop boy group NCT's sub-unit NCT 127 boasted its power and confidence with its songs in the newly-released repackaged album.
On November 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', NCT 127 performed two new songs 'Chain' and 'Simon Says'.
NCT 127 dropped its latest repackaged first full album 'NCT #127 Regulate' on November 23.
'NCT #127 Regulate' has three new songs 'Chain', 'Simon Says', and 'Welcome To My Playground' on top of 11 songs that were in the original first full album 'NCT #127 Regular-Irregular'.Both 'Chain' and 'Simon Says' are hip-hop based songs with bass-heavy beats and exaggerated verses.
They are songs heavily colored with NCT 127's style of music that they almost sound like they are shouting out, "I'm a song by NCT 127!"For the performances, the members show aggressive and swaggering dance moves that make anyone watching it say, "Wow!" after another.
Although that should not come as a surprise, because NCT 127's performances are always new and jaw-dropping, but it just seems hard not to keep a straight face when watching NCT 127 on stage.
Click the videos below when you are ready to be impressed!
(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show, SM Entertainment)
(SBS Star)
