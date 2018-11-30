SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Wanna One Announces Its Comeback with 'Spring Breeze' & 'Hide and Seek'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Wanna One Announces Its Comeback with 'Spring Breeze' & 'Hide and Seek'

K-pop boy group Wanna One returned to stage after five months.

On November 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Wanna One redefined the meaning of perfection with its stage of 'Spring Breeze' and 'Hide and Seek' (literal translation).
Wanna OneThe title track 'Spring Breeze' of Wanna One's first full album '1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY)' is an alternative dance song filled with hypnotizing synth sounds and a hint of guitar sounds.
Wanna OneWhilst listening to the track, listeners might feel like they are on an emotional roller coaster since Wanna One take its fans to all the places they have been together starting from the first time they met to this very moment.
Wanna OneThe lyrics are so poetic and full of sentiments that if not told it was a song, people might mistook it for a poetry.
 

With its another stage 'Hide And Seek', Wanna One rather focuses on portraying the painful process that one goes through after a breakup than seeking a better way to end a relationship.
Wanna OneThere is no other phrase that could well-describe the emotion people experience after a breakup than 'Hide and Seek' since one tend to go through the same procedure over and over again until they are ready to move on.
Wanna OneMake sure to check out the stage below, and fill your lonely nights with Wanna One's sad but beautiful tracks!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS The Show)

(SBS Star)     
