SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXID SOLJI Earned Good Money During Her 2-year Hiatus; How?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXID SOLJI Earned Good Money During Her 2-year Hiatus; How?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.29 17:22 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXID SOLJI Earned Good Money During Her 2-year Hiatus; How?
K-pop girl group EXID's leader SOLJI revealed to have earned the same amount of money as other EXID members during her 2-year hiatus due to hyperthyroidism.

On November 29, all five members of EXID―JEONGHWA, HANI, LE, SOLJI, and HYELIN guested on MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party'.EXIDDuring the talk, the host Kim Shin-young said to SOLJI, "A lot of people must have asked you about your condition."

SOLJI responded, "Yes, I did get a lot of questions regarding my health. I have recovered now though. I just have to look after myself well."

She continued, "Before I returned, even strangers on the street would ask me if I was alright. I felt grateful, but scared at the same time. I thought too many people would ask me the same question after coming back to work. But not many people have asked me that question yet."EXIDThen, Kim Shin-young asked HANI, "I heard that you were the one who suggested to equally share EXID's earnings with SOLJI despite the fact that she was not working."

HANI shyly laughed and answered, "It wasn't entirely my idea. All of us have thought about it and it was something we all agreed on."

She continued, "So, SOLJI still earned the same amount of money as us while taking a break from work for the last two years. Our earnings depend on our individual activities now though."EXIDAfter people heard about this, they said, "Wow, HANI and all the other members are so kind! That might sound like an easy decision to make, but it really isn't.", "True friendship goals!", "SOLJI is lucky to have such great people around her.", and so on.

Meanwhile, EXID dropped another one of its addictive song called 'I LOVE YOU' on November 21.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, 'mbcradio12' Instagram, 'EXIDOfficial' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호