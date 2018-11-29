[SBS Star] Same Dress, Different Charms: IU & Yoona

K-pop artist IU turned into a hauntingly beautiful elf at '2018 Asia Artist Awards'.On November 28, IU attended '2018 Asia Artist Awards (2018 AAA)' which was held at Namdong Gymnasium, Incheon.On this day, IU showed up in a white beaded dress that compliments her slim physique and paired it with a bright red lipstick.The minute she entered the room, everyone's heart skipped a beat because she seemed like an elegant and gorgeous elf who just popped out of a movie.However, this is not the first time her dress caught the eyes of the public.It turns out that Yoona from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation also wore the same dress for 'DMZ Peace Concert' back in 2015.On that day, Yoona hosted the concert wearing the same dress but there was a slight difference because the color of her dress was blue not white.The pictures of IU and Yoona garnered a lot of attention online since both of them looked amazing in that dress and yet, gave off a bit different vibe.Some fans commented, "IU is the definition of lovely and Yoona just looks like a goddess.", "That flowy dress suits them perfectly.", "Where can I buy that dress?", and many more.Meanwhile, IU won three awards at '2018 AAA' including Best Actor award, StarPay Popularity Award, and Asia Hottest Award.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'whoayoona' YouTube, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)